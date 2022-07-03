BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.