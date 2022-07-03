Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $190,577,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.