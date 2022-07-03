Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $10.09

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.78. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,044 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.