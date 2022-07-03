Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cabot by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Cabot by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

