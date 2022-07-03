Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CBT opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.78%.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
