Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,422,287 shares.The stock last traded at $38.61 and had previously closed at $38.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

