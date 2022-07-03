Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

