Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $30.16. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 2,453 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

