Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.51. Cano Health shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 23,240 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

