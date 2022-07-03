Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.49.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.