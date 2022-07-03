Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.49.
Shares of CGC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $24.14.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
