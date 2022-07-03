Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 148 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 98,137 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,005,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

