Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

