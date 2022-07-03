Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

