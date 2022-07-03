Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carvana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter.

CVNA stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

