CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 34.9% in June

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $105,534.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock worth $998,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

