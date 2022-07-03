Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.