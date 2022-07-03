Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,059,562 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 296,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 176.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

