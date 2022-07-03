Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 4,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 113,436 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

