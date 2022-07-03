CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. CGI has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

