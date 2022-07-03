Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL opened at $218.83 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

