Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

