Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $179.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 100,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

