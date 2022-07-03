China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
NYSE LFC opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.