China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

NYSE LFC opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

