ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Critical Review

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LiveRamp alerts:

93.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveRamp and ChinaCache International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and ChinaCache International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.49 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -53.48 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

ChinaCache International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LiveRamp beats ChinaCache International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ChinaCache International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.