Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

