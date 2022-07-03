CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CION stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,546,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth about $4,622,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

