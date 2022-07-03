Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Up to $35.69

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $36.53. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 24,593 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

