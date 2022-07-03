Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,413,000 after acquiring an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after acquiring an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 103,851 shares during the period.

CCEP opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $62.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

