Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.34

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.34 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 1,872 ($22.97), with a volume of 885828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,822 ($22.35).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.71) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,237 ($27.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,720.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,976.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of €0.71 ($0.76) per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.40) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($41,876.81). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,934.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

