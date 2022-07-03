Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.94

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 53977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $862.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

