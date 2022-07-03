Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $17.72

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 1,475 shares.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $616.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 148,377 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

