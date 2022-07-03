Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $821.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

