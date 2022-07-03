Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

