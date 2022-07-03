Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.04) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.15) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of CBK opened at €6.38 ($6.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.12).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

