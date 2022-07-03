Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.81

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 131545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

