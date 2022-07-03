Comparing Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 11.44% 6.91% 2.33% Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Offerpad Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $12.02 billion 1.69 $1.38 billion $1.03 14.14 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.26 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mitsubishi Estate and Offerpad Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 2 0 2.33 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of 9.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Offerpad Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.