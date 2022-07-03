Comparing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Taboola.com and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taboola.com and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.19, suggesting a potential upside of 291.83%. Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.44 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -1.98 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.09 N/A N/A N/A

Direct Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Taboola.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

