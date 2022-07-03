Comparing VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) & Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS – Get Rating) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -54.78% -35.18%

Volatility & Risk

VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VG Life Sciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 867.87%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than VG Life Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 36.77 -$45.64 million ($0.33) -0.78

VG Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats VG Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VG Life Sciences (Get Rating)

VG Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation. The company also provides metabolic disruption technology (MDT) compounds impede tumor cells that sensitize cancer cells to treatment by disrupting the metabolic strategies those cells use to survive; and Hydroxychloroquine, a MDT compound that can be used in combination with other cancer drugs for treating drug-resistant cancers. In addition, it offers targeted peptide technology (TPT), a technology that eliminates the subpopulation of pro-inflammatory immune cells and presents a possible treatment for autoimmune and infectious diseases. VG Life Sciences Inc. was formerly known as Viral Genetics Inc. and changed its name to VG Life Sciences Inc. in November 2012. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Barbara, California. VG Life Sciences Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feelux Co., Ltd.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

