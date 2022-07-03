CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) versus LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head-To-Head Contrast

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CompoSecure and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.31 $13.51 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $900,000.00 11.03 $4.76 million N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CompoSecure and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.04%. LM Funding America has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 427.36%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60% LM Funding America -497.21% -31.52% -30.91%

Summary

CompoSecure beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

LM Funding America Company Profile (Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

