Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

