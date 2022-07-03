Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

