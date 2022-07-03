Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.