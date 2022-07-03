Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

