Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

