Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,319 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.28.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

