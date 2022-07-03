Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 374 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 165.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $486.37 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

