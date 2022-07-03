Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,677 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of EA stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

