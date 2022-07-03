Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $125,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

