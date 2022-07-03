Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

NYSE DHR opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

