Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 472,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.