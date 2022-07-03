Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,555 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 243.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 55,795 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

